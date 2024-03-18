EMI bounce rate improves to a five-year low indicating no material signs of risk build-up
The current unsuccessful auto-debit requests, or bounce rate, is around 50% lower than the peak of 38.1% in June 2020 registered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bounce rates, or defaults in paying equated monthly instalments (EMIs), improved to a five-year low of 19.3% in February, suggesting no material signs of risk build-up and continued strong asset quality behaviour, according to an analysis of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data by ICICI Securities.