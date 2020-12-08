EMI crisis creeping up on borrowers

Now, as monthly loan repayment obligations kick in again, many are stuck with meagre amounts as bank balance. According to the most recent data on auto-debit transactions on the National Automated Clearing House (NACH) platform, as much as 40.1% of auto-debit transactions (by volume) had failed in October, largely due to insufficient funds, worsening from a bounce rate of 31.5% in February. To be sure, the NACH data does not reflect transactions through internal standing instructions of banks. For instance, when a borrower avails a loan from the State Bank of India (SBI) and also has a savings account with the same bank, the auto-debits then are not part of NACH data. But the high bounce rate in slice of auto-debit transactions is a reflection of broader retail borrower angst.