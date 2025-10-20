Emirates NBD-RBL deal signals floodgate of foreign investment in India
Bankers say the move indicates a shift in policy that could lead to a wave of mergers and acquisitions in the financial services sector.
MUMBAI : Emirates NBD Bank’s decision to buy a controlling stake in RBL Bank for $3 billion is likely to see more global banks looking at having an India play. With the banking regulator likely to allow such transactions going forward, a floodgate of more such transactions will open up, say bankers and industry experts.