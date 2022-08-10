EMIs headed up as Bank of Baroda hikes MCLR by 5-20 bps

The overnight MCLR rate has been raised from 6.80% to 6.85%, a 5 basis point increase. MCLR for one month has been hiked to 7.40% from 7.20%, a 20 basis point increase. The 3-month MCLR rate has been increased from 7.35% to 7.45%, a 10 basis point increase, and the six-month MCLR rate has been raised from 7.45% to 7.55%, a 10 basis point increase. The interest rate on the one-year MCLR has been raised to 7.70% from 7.65%, a 5 basis point increase.

