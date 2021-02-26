End of curbs on pvt banks to ease PSB stake sale plan

According to them, public sector banks that are slated to be privatized have been conducting government banking transactions, and any change in their ownership status would have hampered continuity. That apart, focus on digital transactions will help private lenders as the reliance on branches for conducting government transactions, so far, the forte of public sector lenders has been declining. To that extent, India’s private lenders have been at the forefront of adopting digital banking initiatives, and this will now allow them access to a larger market through government’s businesses.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}