Equitas SFB hikes interest rates for fixed deposits and recurring deposits
One of the leading SFBs, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, has announced a hike in interest rates for fixed deposits as well as recurring deposits in accounts for domestic and NRE/NRO. The rate hike will take effect on March 1st, 2023. With the hike, FD customers will have the opportunity to earn 8.20% interest on investments under INR 2 crore over the period of 888 days. Also, the bank is raising interest rates on deposits with terms between 12 and 24 months. Both domestic accounts and NRE/NRO accounts are covered under this. The FD and RD rates will also be raised by 0.50% for domestic senior citizens.
