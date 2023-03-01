Equitas SFB hikes interest rates for fixed deposits and recurring deposits

Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head, Equitas Small Finance Bank, said, “We are happy to announce that customers of Equitas Small Finance Bank will earn better interest on Fixed Deposit and Recurring Deposit. This meets the key agenda of the bank to encourage the customers’ habit of saving and maximize their benefits through a hike in interest rates and help people’s money grow. As a matter of fact, locking money for a determined period through lump-sum Or recurring deposits also ensures meeting certain goals in life. Besides, to boost the saving drive amongst senior citizens in India, Equitas offers an additional 0.5% on their Fixed Deposit and Recurring Deposit which enhances capital creation and suits their requirement of investment at the same time. We look forward to our customers joining the transformational journey of our Beyond Banking philosophy for achieving better growth of the society together."