Equitas SFB hikes interest rates on savings, fixed deposit and recurring deposit

Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head, Equitas Small Finance Bank, said, “We are happy to announce that Equitas customers – existing and new, will earn higher interest rates on Fixed Deposit, Recurring Deposit as well as savings account. Our key agenda is to see people’s money grow when they bank with us, thus we continue to stand strong with our customers by encouraging them to increase the habit of saving and maximize their benefits through hike in interest rates. In fact, to continue the saving drive amongst senior citizens in India, we offer additional 0.5% on their Fixed Deposit and Recurring Deposit which not just suits their requirement of investment but also boosts capital creation. We stand committed to our philosophy of Beyond Banking and welcome our customers to join this transformative journey with Equitas for achieving better growth of the society together."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}