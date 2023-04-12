Equitas SFB revises FD rates, promising attractive interest rates of up to 9% for senior citizens for 888 days2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 03:15 PM IST
- For fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr, Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised its interest rates.
For fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr, Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised its interest rates. The bank is offering interest rates between 3.50% and 7.25% on term deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Equitas SFB is now providing a maximum interest rate of 8.50% for the general public and 9% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 888 days. Currently, Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) is one of the lenders providing senior citizens with attractive FD interest rates of up to 9% p.a. for 888 days. According to Equitas SFB's official website, new FD rates took effect on April 11, 2023.
