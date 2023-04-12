For fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr, Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised its interest rates. The bank is offering interest rates between 3.50% and 7.25% on term deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Equitas SFB is now providing a maximum interest rate of 8.50% for the general public and 9% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 888 days. Currently, Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) is one of the lenders providing senior citizens with attractive FD interest rates of up to 9% p.a. for 888 days. According to Equitas SFB's official website, new FD rates took effect on April 11, 2023.

Equitas SFB FD Rates

The bank now offers a 3.50% interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 7 to 29 days, while Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) also guarantees a 4.00% interest rate on deposits maturing in 30 to 45 days. For deposits with a tenor of 46 to 90 days and 91 to 180 days, Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) is offering interest rates of 4.50% and 5.25%, respectively. Deposits that mature in 181 to 364 days now earn 6.25% interest, while those that mature in 1 year to 18 months now earn 8.20% interest.

The bank is now giving an interest rate of 7.75% on fixed deposits maturing in 18 months, 1 day to 2 years, while Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) is now promising an interest rate of 8.00% on deposits maturing in 2 years, 1 day to 887 days. As of right now, Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) is promising a maximum interest rate of 8.50% on 888-day deposits and is providing an interest rate of 8.00% on 889-day to three-year deposits. The interest rate for deposits maturing in 3 years, 1 day to 4 years will now be 7.50%, while the interest rate for deposits maturing in 4 years, 1 day to 10 years will now be 7.25%.

Meanwhile, Jana SFB has also revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The bank is now offering a maximum interest rate of 8.15% for the general public and 8.85% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 500 days. The latest FD rates of Jana Small Finance Bank are effective as of 10th April 2023.