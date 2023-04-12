Equitas SFB revises FD rates, promising attractive interest rates of up to 9% for senior citizens for 888 days

The bank is now giving an interest rate of 7.75% on fixed deposits maturing in 18 months, 1 day to 2 years, while Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) is now promising an interest rate of 8.00% on deposits maturing in 2 years, 1 day to 887 days. As of right now, Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) is promising a maximum interest rate of 8.50% on 888-day deposits and is providing an interest rate of 8.00% on 889-day to three-year deposits. The interest rate for deposits maturing in 3 years, 1 day to 4 years will now be 7.50%, while the interest rate for deposits maturing in 4 years, 1 day to 10 years will now be 7.25%.

