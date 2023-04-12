Equitas SFB revises FD rates, promising attractive interest rates of up to 9% for senior citizens for 888 days

Equitas SFB revises FD rates, promising attractive interest rates of up to 9% for senior citizens for 888 days2 min read . 03:15 PM IST
- For fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr, Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised its interest rates.
For fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr, Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised its interest rates. The bank is offering interest rates between 3.50% and 7.25% on term deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Equitas SFB is now providing a maximum interest rate of 8.50% for the general public and 9% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 888 days. Currently, Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) is one of the lenders providing senior citizens with attractive FD interest rates of up to 9% p.a. for 888 days. According to Equitas SFB's official website, new FD rates took effect on April 11, 2023.
For fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr, Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised its interest rates. The bank is offering interest rates between 3.50% and 7.25% on term deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Equitas SFB is now providing a maximum interest rate of 8.50% for the general public and 9% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 888 days. Currently, Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) is one of the lenders providing senior citizens with attractive FD interest rates of up to 9% p.a. for 888 days. According to Equitas SFB's official website, new FD rates took effect on April 11, 2023.
The bank now offers a 3.50% interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 7 to 29 days, while Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) also guarantees a 4.00% interest rate on deposits maturing in 30 to 45 days. For deposits with a tenor of 46 to 90 days and 91 to 180 days, Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) is offering interest rates of 4.50% and 5.25%, respectively. Deposits that mature in 181 to 364 days now earn 6.25% interest, while those that mature in 1 year to 18 months now earn 8.20% interest.
The bank now offers a 3.50% interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 7 to 29 days, while Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) also guarantees a 4.00% interest rate on deposits maturing in 30 to 45 days. For deposits with a tenor of 46 to 90 days and 91 to 180 days, Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) is offering interest rates of 4.50% and 5.25%, respectively. Deposits that mature in 181 to 364 days now earn 6.25% interest, while those that mature in 1 year to 18 months now earn 8.20% interest.
The bank is now giving an interest rate of 7.75% on fixed deposits maturing in 18 months, 1 day to 2 years, while Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) is now promising an interest rate of 8.00% on deposits maturing in 2 years, 1 day to 887 days. As of right now, Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) is promising a maximum interest rate of 8.50% on 888-day deposits and is providing an interest rate of 8.00% on 889-day to three-year deposits. The interest rate for deposits maturing in 3 years, 1 day to 4 years will now be 7.50%, while the interest rate for deposits maturing in 4 years, 1 day to 10 years will now be 7.25%.
The bank is now giving an interest rate of 7.75% on fixed deposits maturing in 18 months, 1 day to 2 years, while Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) is now promising an interest rate of 8.00% on deposits maturing in 2 years, 1 day to 887 days. As of right now, Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) is promising a maximum interest rate of 8.50% on 888-day deposits and is providing an interest rate of 8.00% on 889-day to three-year deposits. The interest rate for deposits maturing in 3 years, 1 day to 4 years will now be 7.50%, while the interest rate for deposits maturing in 4 years, 1 day to 10 years will now be 7.25%.
Meanwhile, Jana SFB has also revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The bank is now offering a maximum interest rate of 8.15% for the general public and 8.85% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 500 days. The latest FD rates of Jana Small Finance Bank are effective as of 10th April 2023.
Meanwhile, Jana SFB has also revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The bank is now offering a maximum interest rate of 8.15% for the general public and 8.85% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 500 days. The latest FD rates of Jana Small Finance Bank are effective as of 10th April 2023.