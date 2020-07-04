Home >Industry >Banking >Equitas Small Finance Bank launches video KYC account

Mumbai: Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has launched a facility of opening account through video KYC . With this, any person anywhere in the country can open a savings account with Equitas Small Finance Bank, complete the full KYC through video with the Bank employee. “The new video KYC account is a step forward towards our vision. This will ensure contact less, no branch visit and hassle free account opening and transactions for customers," Murali Vaidyanathan, President & Country Head - Branch Banking, Liabilities, Product & Wealth, Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited, said.

“The customer has to submit their Aadhaar and PAN details on the video call for bank to verify,"the lender said in a release.

The video KYC process

· Customer receives SMS

· Fills form before VKYC

· Customer starts or schedules

· Agent panel is able to see & interact with the customer video & customer’s location.

· Random questions are asked from the customer to check liveliness of the person

· Customer’s Aadhaar details are confirmed during the Video call with previously submitted documents.

· Wet signature is collected from the user by asking the user to switch the camera from front to rear and signing on a white paper

· Customers are asked to submit the PAN card through the rear camera. The process can be extended to additional images to be collected if required

· In real time, text is extracted from the PAN Card.

· Facial recognition is done on the image captured during the video call with the image as per the document in banking records.

