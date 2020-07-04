Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Industry >Banking >Equitas Small Finance Bank launches video KYC account
Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has launched video KYC account.

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches video KYC account

1 min read . 06:53 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has launched video KYC account
  • 'The customer has to submit their Aadhaar and PAN details on the video call for bank to verify,' the lender said

Mumbai: Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has launched a facility of opening account through video KYC . With this, any person anywhere in the country can open a savings account with Equitas Small Finance Bank, complete the full KYC through video with the Bank employee. “The new video KYC account is a step forward towards our vision. This will ensure contact less, no branch visit and hassle free account opening and transactions for customers," Murali Vaidyanathan, President & Country Head - Branch Banking, Liabilities, Product & Wealth, Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited, said.

Mumbai: Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has launched a facility of opening account through video KYC . With this, any person anywhere in the country can open a savings account with Equitas Small Finance Bank, complete the full KYC through video with the Bank employee. “The new video KYC account is a step forward towards our vision. This will ensure contact less, no branch visit and hassle free account opening and transactions for customers," Murali Vaidyanathan, President & Country Head - Branch Banking, Liabilities, Product & Wealth, Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited, said.

“The customer has to submit their Aadhaar and PAN details on the video call for bank to verify,"the lender said in a release.

“The customer has to submit their Aadhaar and PAN details on the video call for bank to verify,"the lender said in a release.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The video KYC process

· Customer receives SMS

· Fills form before VKYC

· Customer starts or schedules

· Agent panel is able to see & interact with the customer video & customer’s location.

· Random questions are asked from the customer to check liveliness of the person

· Customer’s Aadhaar details are confirmed during the Video call with previously submitted documents.

· Wet signature is collected from the user by asking the user to switch the camera from front to rear and signing on a white paper

· Customers are asked to submit the PAN card through the rear camera. The process can be extended to additional images to be collected if required

· In real time, text is extracted from the PAN Card.

· Facial recognition is done on the image captured during the video call with the image as per the document in banking records.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated