E-rupee for retail users to be launched this month: RBI governor
- E-rupee launch landmark moment in the history of currency in the country, will transform the way business is done.
The RBI has started a pilot program of its digital currency from Tuesday, allowing select banks to use it for settling secondary-market transactions in government securities. On Day 1, banks traded ₹275 crore of bonds on the first day using the new form of currency. The retail part of the trial of e-rupee will be launched this month.