The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday enhanced the maximum amount of e-RUPI prepaid digital vouchers from ₹10,000 currently to ₹1 lakh. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the e-RUPI voucher can be used more than once until the amount is fully redeemed.

“To facilitate digital delivery of various government schemes to the beneficiaries, it is proposed to increase the cap on amount for e-RUPI vouchers issued by Governments to ₹1,00,000/- per voucher and allow use of the e-RUPI voucher multiple times (until the amount of the voucher is completely redeemed)," Governor Das said.

What is e-RUPI voucher?

The e-RUPI prepaid digital voucher, developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and launched in August 2021, is a person-specific and purpose-specific cashless voucher and can be used by individuals, corporates or governments.

It is a QR code or SMS string-based e-voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries. This seamless one-time payment mechanism enables users to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the merchants accepting UPI e-Prepaid Vouchers.

How to use e-RUPI vouchers

e-RUPI prepaid digital vouchers are like e-gift cards, which are prepaid in nature. The e-RUPI would be shared with the beneficiaries for a specific purpose or activity by organizations via SMS or QR code.

The code of the cards can be shared either via SMS or the OR code can be shared.

“Earlier consumers had to use the voucher in one go which meant that they had to wait till the time there is a payment instance upto the full amount of the voucher. This would deter consumers from accepting the voucher. Now the voucher can be used more than once and the limit is also enhanced. This will definitely lead to wider acceptance of voucher and aid the govts objective of financial inclusion," said Yogesh Pirthani, Partner, Economic Laws Practice.

Banks live with e-RUPI vouchers

State Bank of India

HDFC Bank

Axis Bank

Punjab National Bank

Bank of Baroda

Canara Bank

IndusInd Bank

ICICI Bank

Benefits for e-RUPI users

Contactless - Beneficiary need not carry a printout of the e-voucher.

Easy redemption - It is a 2-step redemption process.

Safe and Secure - Beneficiaries do not need to share personal details and hence their privacy is maintained

