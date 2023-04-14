ESAF SFB hikes FD rates, offering up to 9% returns effective from today2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 02:42 PM IST
- ESAF Small Finance Bank (SFB) hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
ESAF Small Finance Bank (SFB) hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. Following the revision, the bank is now offering interest rates ranging from 4.00% to 6.25% for the general public and 4.50% to 6.75% for senior citizens. The bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 8.50% for the general public and 9.00% for senior citizens on deposits ending up in 2 years to less than 3 years. As of today, April 14, 2023, ESAF Small Finance Bank's (SFB) latest FD rates are in effect.
