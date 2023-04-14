ESAF Small Finance Bank (SFB) hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. Following the revision, the bank is now offering interest rates ranging from 4.00% to 6.25% for the general public and 4.50% to 6.75% for senior citizens. The bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 8.50% for the general public and 9.00% for senior citizens on deposits ending up in 2 years to less than 3 years. As of today, April 14, 2023, ESAF Small Finance Bank's (SFB) latest FD rates are in effect.

ESAF SFB FD Rates

The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 4.00% on fixed deposits maturing in the next 7 to 14 days, while ESAF SFB will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.50% on deposits maturing in the next 15 to 59 days. The interest rates offered by ESAF SFB will remain at 5.00% for deposits with a tenor of 60 to 90 days and 5.25% for deposits with a tenor of 91 to 182 days.

Deposits maturing in 183 days to one year will still pay 6.00% interest, while those maturing in one year, one day, to less than two years will now pay 8.00% interest, up from 7.75% by 25 basis points. On fixed deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years, ESAF SFB has hiked interest rate by 50 bps from 8% to 8.50% and on those maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years, the bank has hiked interest rate from 5.75% to 6.75%. ESAF SFB has hiked interest rate from 5.25% to 6.25% on deposits maturing in 5 years to 10 years.

View Full Image ESAF SFB FD Rates (esafbank.com)

The aforementioned interest rates are applicable to new resident term deposits as well as the renewal of current resident term deposits. They are also applicable to resident recurring deposits.

Meanwhile, on April 10, 2023, Jana Small Finance Bank revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. For tenors from 7 days to 10 years, the bank is now providing interest rates that vary from 3.75% to 6.00% for the general public and from 4.45% to 6.70% for elderly individuals. The maximum interest rate for deposits with a 500-day maturity term is currently 8.15 percent for non-senior citizens and 8.85 percent for senior citizens.

Whereas on April 11, 2023, Equitas SFB revised its FD rates. The bank is providing term deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years with rates between 3.50% and 7.25%. On deposits with a tenor of 888 days, Equitas SFB currently offers a maximum interest rate of 8.50% for the general public and 9% for elderly individuals.

