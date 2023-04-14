ESAF SFB hikes FD rates, offering up to 9% returns effective from today

Deposits maturing in 183 days to one year will still pay 6.00% interest, while those maturing in one year, one day, to less than two years will now pay 8.00% interest, up from 7.75% by 25 basis points. On fixed deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years, ESAF SFB has hiked interest rate by 50 bps from 8% to 8.50% and on those maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years, the bank has hiked interest rate from 5.75% to 6.75%. ESAF SFB has hiked interest rate from 5.25% to 6.25% on deposits maturing in 5 years to 10 years.

