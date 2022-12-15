ESAF SFB hikes FD rates, senior citizens earn up to 8.50% on a tenor of 999 days

ESAF Small Finance Bank (SFB) has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of today 15th December 2022. Both new resident term deposits and renewals of existing resident term deposits are subject to the amended interest rates. Following the change, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 4.00% to 5.25% for the general public and 4.50% to 5.75% for senior citizens. For deposits maturing in 999 days, ESAF Small Finance Bank (SFB) is giving a maximum interest rate of 8.50% for senior citizens and 8.00% for non-senior citizens.

