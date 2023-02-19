ESAF SFB hikes interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 8.60% on 999 days tenor

ESAF Small Finance Bank (SFB) has announced an interest rate hike on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The new interest rate for term deposits with the maturities of Resident, NRO, and NRE in 999 days is 8.10%. The interest rate has increased to 8.60% for senior residents. In light of this, the amended interest rates for resident and NRO term deposits with a maturity of two years to less than three years will be 8.00%. Similar to this, the interest rates for senior citizens who are residents and have a maturity of 2 years to under 3 years will be 8.50%. According to the bank's official website, these rates are in effect as of February 15, 2023.

ESAF SFB FD Rates

The bank currently offers an interest rate of 4.00% on fixed deposits maturing in the next 7 to 14 days, while ESAF SFB also offers an interest rate of 4.50% on deposits maturing in the next 15 to 59 days. On deposits with tenors of 60 to 90 days, ESAF SFB is now offering an interest rate of 5.00%, and on deposits with tenors of 91 to 182 days, the bank is currently offering an interest rate of 5.25%.

Deposits with maturities between 183 and 1 year will earn interest at a rate of 6.00%, while those with maturities between 1 year and 1 day and less than 2 years will now earn interest at a rate of 7.75 percent. On fixed deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 8.00% and on those maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years, ESAF SFB will offer an interest rate of 5.75%.

ESAF SFB will offer an interest rate of 5.25% on a deposit tenor of 5 years to 10 years and an 8.10% interest rate on a deposit tenor of 999 days (2 years 8 months & 26 days).

The aforementioned interest rates are applicable to new resident term deposits as well as the renewal of existing resident term deposits. They are also applicable to resident recurring deposits. The ESAF SFB accepts deposits starting at INR 1000 and going up to multiples of INR 1000/-.

The bank offers reinvestment option, nomination facility, joint account, overdraft / loan against FD, auto-renewal facility, multiple amount deposit option available, premature closure, differential interest rate for senior citizens and differential interest rate (Non-premature closure for FDs > INR 15 Lakhs) to its fixed deposit account holders.