ESAF SFB hikes interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 8.60% on 999 days tenor

ESAF Small Finance Bank (SFB) has announced an interest rate hike on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The new interest rate for term deposits with the maturities of Resident, NRO, and NRE in 999 days is 8.10%. The interest rate has increased to 8.60% for senior residents. In light of this, the amended interest rates for resident and NRO term deposits with a maturity of two years to less than three years will be 8.00%. Similar to this, the interest rates for senior citizens who are residents and have a maturity of 2 years to under 3 years will be 8.50%. According to the bank's official website, these rates are in effect as of February 15, 2023.

