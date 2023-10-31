ESG Investments: Top banks fail to disclose finance shares directed to climate solutions, says SBI CAPS
Only one bank’s net zero commitments include both on- and off- balance sheet items and less than a quarter of banks have committed publicly to stop financing new coal capacities.
Financial institutions are underestimating the most significant climate-related risks –with a potential financial impact of $1 trillion. Out of the 26 biggest banks in the world, none have disclosed the total share of finance directed towards climate solutions in their most recent year of reporting, according to a study of Transition Pathway Initiative Global Climate Transition Centre (TPI Centre).