‘eSvarna’: IndusInd Bank introduces UPI-enabled credit card on RuPay network. Five things to know
IndusInd Bank eSvarna credit card comes with exclusive perks and rewards
Mumbai: IndusInd Bank has launched ‘IndusInd Bank eSvarna’, India’s first Corporate Credit Card on the RuPay network. Speaking on the announcement, Soumitra Sen, Head – of Consumer Banking and Marketing, at IndusInd Bank, said, "The introduction of India's first 'Corporate Credit Card' on the RuPay network is a testament to our constant endeavour in elevating the customer experience. The product comes from our deep understanding of the segment and we are delighted to introduce a compelling proposition for Indian professionals and businessmen who travel extensively and require lifestyle-related value-added benefits. The card caters to their discerning lifestyle needs by offering unparalleled experiences and benefits across various categories, including travel, wellness, and lifestyle. We firmly believe that this card will set a new benchmark in consumer experience, exclusivity, and engagement."