Mumbai: IndusInd Bank has launched ‘IndusInd Bank eSvarna’, India’s first Corporate Credit Card on the RuPay network. Speaking on the announcement, Soumitra Sen, Head – of Consumer Banking and Marketing, at IndusInd Bank, said, "The introduction of India's first 'Corporate Credit Card' on the RuPay network is a testament to our constant endeavour in elevating the customer experience. The product comes from our deep understanding of the segment and we are delighted to introduce a compelling proposition for Indian professionals and businessmen who travel extensively and require lifestyle-related value-added benefits. The card caters to their discerning lifestyle needs by offering unparalleled experiences and benefits across various categories, including travel, wellness, and lifestyle. We firmly believe that this card will set a new benchmark in consumer experience, exclusivity, and engagement." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commenting on the launch, Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, NPCI, said, “ The launch of 'eSvarna,' the country’s inaugural corporate card on RuPay, represents a significant step for corporate clients to access unique corporate offerings, benefits, and seamless UPI-enabled payments. This will elevate the overall experience for large corporates and their employees, delivering an unparalleled user experience marked by simplicity and efficiency. Aligned with NPCI's vision for a digitally inclusive society, our collaboration with IndusInd Bank on this groundbreaking initiative fuels our excitement for the future of corporate digital transactions."

India’s first Corporate Credit Card: All you need to know 1)This launch positions IndusInd Bank as the first in the country to integrate UPI functionality with a Corporate Credit Card. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2)The card facilitates smooth transactions at merchant outlets and allows users the flexibility to make UPI payments by linking the card with UPI-enabled apps.

3)The IndusInd Bank eSvarna credit card on the RuPay network comes with an array of exclusive perks and rewards.

4)IndusInd Bank eSvarna credit cardholders can look forward to a luxurious travel experience, including complimentary lounge access and a fuel surcharge waiver. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5)Corporate travellers can receive the added benefit of comprehensive travel insurance coverage and an exclusive rewards program meticulously crafted for corporate entities, which makes this credit card a valuable financial solution for various business transactions.

