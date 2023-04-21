Europe's Economy Grows Despite Banking Stress
- Surveys of purchasing managers point to continued rebound despite signs that banks are feeling strains
Europe's economy has kept growing in April, with a monthly survey of businesses showing little sign that the recent banking strains on the continent are weighing on the region's economic rebound.
The survey suggests the European Central Bank is on course to raise its key interest rate in May as it seeks to tame an inflation rate that stands at more than three times its target.
Businesses surveyed by data firm S&P Global reported an increase in activity in the eurozone and the U.K. that was larger than that recorded in March. The survey also indicated that businesses continue to hire additional workers, albeit at the slowest pace in 27 months, and see an increase in new orders.
A surge in energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year took its toll on the eurozone economy, which stagnated in the last three months of the year but avoided a recession.
With energy prices falling after a milder-than-usual winter, the economy appears to have rebounded in 2023, boosted by a rise in household spending and factory output. Economists at JPMorgan estimate that the eurozone economy grew at an annualized rate of 1% in the first three months of the year, compared with a 3.3% estimate for growth in the U.S.
The Purchasing Managers Indexes released by S&P Global Friday suggest the eurozone economy is on course for faster growth in the second quarter, and that stronger demand would likely push prices of goods and services higher.
A monthly survey by the European Union that was published Thursday pointed to a pickup in consumer confidence in recent weeks, another sign that demand is set to hold up.
“For the future, companies are rather positive," said Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, which sponsored the survey.
ECB policy makers have signaled that they are likely to raise their key interest rate when they next meet on May 4. The size of that increase remains open.
“The continued strength of the PMIs is clearly a reason for them to opt for a larger hike," said Franziska Palmas, an economist at Capital Economics.
The size of the increase will also likely depend on inflation figures for April, as well as a quarterly survey of the conditions that banks are setting for new loans. Policy makers will look to this survey as a key indicator of how much the recent banking travails are likely to weigh on the economy. A significant toughening of lending conditions could persuade policy makers to go for a smaller rate rise than the half-point move announced in March.
“The bank lending survey will be an important input for our May meeting," ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said in a speech Wednesday. “In particular, the bank lending survey will help us assess any spillovers from events in the U.S. and Swiss banking systems to credit supply and credit demand in the euro area."
The Bank of England is also expected to raise its key rate later that month.
Some economists worry that further rate rises would threaten to deepen strains in Europe's banking system, creating a vicious circle detrimental to the region's economy.
“With any further rate increase, the risk that something breaks increases," said Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING Bank. “In fact, with any further rate increase, the risk that something breaks increases."
The eurozone's annual rate of inflation stood at 6.9% in March, its lowest level since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Most economists expect to see further declines unless energy prices bounce back. The survey of European businesses also pointed to an easing of price pressures, with purchasing managers reporting a decline in their costs for the second straight month, and the smallest rise in the prices they charge their customers for two years.
However, the core rate of inflation – which strips out volatile items such as energy and food, and is more directly affected by the balance of demand and supply within the eurozone economy – rose to a record of 5.7%, well above the ECB's 2% target.
A similar survey for Japan pointed to continued expansion, while the survey for Australia signaled a return to growth after a contraction in March.
Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com