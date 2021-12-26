Bank employee unions' umbrella body AIBEA had written a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressing concern that everything was not right at RBL Bank and it was going the Yes Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank way.

"We are worried and concerned about the developments that are taking place in the affairs of RBL Bank Ltd. The sequence of events leading to the sudden exit of Vishwavir Ahuja along with induction of Dayal from RBI on the board as an additional member indicates that everything is not ok with the bank," AIBEA said in its letter to the Finance Minister.

Read the full text of AIBEA letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

We are worried and concerned about the developments that are taking place in the affairs of RBL Bank Ltd., the Kolhapur based private Bank.

The MD and CEO of the Bank Mr Vishwavir Ahuja has been advised to proceed on leave with immediate effect. RBL Bank has informed the Stock Exchange that it has appointed Mr Rajeev Ahuja, current Executive Director, as the interim MD and CEO with immediate effect. Simultaneously, the Reserve Bank of India has appointed its Chief General Manager Mr Yogesh Dayal as an additional director on the

Board of RBL Ltd. Mr Vishwavir Ahuja has been heading this Bank for the last decade. While the Board recommended his continuation, it is learnt that RBI has agreed only for a short term up to 2022.

The sequence of events leading to the sudden exit of Mr Vishwavir Ahuja along with the induction of Mr Dayal from RBI on the Board as an additional member indicates that everything is not ok with the Bank.

It is observed that the total advances of this Bank have doubled during the last few years. From about ₹29,000 crores advances in 2017, It has crossed ₹ 58,000 at present.

The bad loans and Gross Non-Performing Assets of the Bank have been swelling in recent years. In 2017, the Gross NPA of the bank was only ₹357 crores and today It is more than Rs. 2,600 crores.

There are also reports that the Bank has been overindulging retail credit, micro-financing and credit cards and consequently burnt its finger resulting in weakening the financials of the Bank. In the background of the problems encountered by private Banks like Yes Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank last year, we urge upon to immediately intervene in the matter in the Interest of Depositors of this Private sector Bank and consider necessary st Including merger of this Bank with a Public Sector Bank.

RBL Bank's Vishawvir Ahuja has stepped down as MD & CEO of the bank, and the bank has appointed Rajeev Ahuja as the interim Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank with immediate effect. The Reserve Bank of India has also appointed its Chief General Manager Yogesh K Dayal as an additional director on the board of RBL Bank.

