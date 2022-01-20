The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Vinod Rai, former comptroller and auditor general (CAG) of India, as independent chairman of Unity Small Finance Bank Limited (Unity Bank).

Rai, a former IAS, has earlier served in the ministry of finance, commerce and defense. He was also chairman of Banks Board Bureau, the body which advises the government on top-level appointments at public sector banks and ways to address bad loans.

"Rai will add significant value to the board of Unity Bank. Moreover, his vast experience as a board Member in several PSU and private banks will help in building a strong foundation and shaping the long term strategy at Unity Bank," Unity Bank said in its statement.

Other board members at Unity Bank are former RBI official Sandip Ghose, Basant Seth (former CMD Syndicate Bank and deputy MD, SIDBI) and ex-RBL Bank chairman Subhash Kutte.

Unity Small Finance Bank is the 51:49 joint venture between Centrum Group and payments company Bharatpe. Currently, the proposed merger of debt-ridden Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank with Unity Bank is being reviewed and the process of amalgamation will start after the government approval.

Rai's appointment comes at a very interesting time when one of the JV partners Bharatpe is going through a crisis situation concerning its founder and managing director Ashneer Grover. Bharatpe has been in the in news since last few days ever since an audio clip where Grover was heard threatening a Kotak employee went viral.

Grover has announced that it is taking leave till March end and will be back from 1 April.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.