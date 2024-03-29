The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that the facility for exchanging and depositing ₹2000 banknotes will not be available on April 1 at 19 of its issuing offices. The central bank cited operations associated with the annual closing of accounts as the reason for this temporary suspension.

Also Read | Shifting dynamics: New RBI rule raises alarms among currency derivatives traders

In an official release, the RBI said that the facility will resume on April 2.

The exchange of ₹2000 banknotes has been available at the 19 RBI issue offices since May 19, 2023. Additionally, from October 9, 2023, these offices began accepting ₹2000 banknotes from individuals and entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Also Read | Why RBI is wary of co-branded credit cards

According to the RBI's statistics, as of March 1, 2024, 97.62 per cent of the ₹2,000 currency notes in circulation as of May 19, 2023, have been returned to the banking system. The total value of ₹2000 banknotes in circulation declined from ₹3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, to ₹8,470 crore as of the close of business on February 29, 2024.

Also Read | RBI's grip tightens: What lies ahead for Paytm Payments Bank after regulatory blow

The RBI announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 banknotes on May 19, 2023, as part of its clean note policy. These high-denomination notes were introduced in November 2016, following the withdrawal of the legal tender status of all ₹500 and ₹1,000 banknotes in circulation at the time.

Also Read | RBI likely to keep interest rates unchanged in upcoming April, June policy meetings: Report

While the temporary suspension of the exchange and deposit facility may cause some inconvenience, the RBI's move is a routine annual procedure related to its account closing operations. The central bank assured that the facility will resume on April 2, allowing the public to continue exchanging and depositing the ₹2000 banknotes.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!