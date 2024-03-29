Exchange and deposit facility of ₹2000 banknotes at RBI offices temporarily unavailable on April 1
RBI to temporarily halt exchange and deposit of ₹2,000 notes on April 1st at issue offices due to annual account closing. Service resumes on April 2nd. 97.62% of notes already returned to banking system.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that the facility for exchanging and depositing ₹2000 banknotes will not be available on April 1 at 19 of its issuing offices. The central bank cited operations associated with the annual closing of accounts as the reason for this temporary suspension.