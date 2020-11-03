Expect less than 3% of loan book under debt restructuring: PNB MD

NEW DELHI: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday said it expects less than 3% of its loan book to be under one-time debt restructuring, lower than what the lender had earlier estimated.

PNB managing director and chief executive officer SS Mallikarjuna Rao said the response to the debt restructuring scheme has been tepid. As of the now, the lender’s current estimate for restructuring is about ₹20,000 crore, half of what it had expected three months ago.

“With restructuring profile, we had estimated it to be (overall amount) ₹40,000 crore. However, the response has been very low. People have started paying the money. As on today, in retail and MSME segment, the restructuring done at the end of September was ₹42 crore," Rao said in a post earnings virtual briefing.

"We received application for another ₹32 crore, which we have restructured by October 31. In terms of corporate loans, we have 15 received applications amounting ₹2,022 crore. I am expecting the MSME profile restructuring to be between ₹4000-6000 crore," he said. “Overall, including corporate, the amount may not go beyond ₹20,000 crore. That is my estimate as on today."

In August, the Reserve Bank of India had allowed banks to restructure some loans to support economic recovery and help businesses survive the covid-19 induced crisis.

While the lender will get a clearer picture by the end of next month, Rao said corporates fear that their ratings may come under pressure for a period of two years, if they opt for restructuring. As a result, large corporate are repaying their loan.

“…probably their ratings may be under pressure for a period of two years, despite their performance betterment in the days to come…as a result majority of them are paying back the money by deleveraging and looking for the economy to come back more effectively. Inspite of that we may get some more request up to December 31 (when the restructuring scheme gets over). We will have a proper estimate by that time, but definitely restructuring estimate will be much lower that what we had estimated originally. It will be less than 3% of our loan book," Rao said.

The country’s second largest public sector bank on Monday posted a net profit of ₹621 crore, down 17.9% from a year-ago, due to higher provisions. The bank’s total provisions rose 11.3% on-year to ₹5,054 crore. Of this, provisions for bad loans were at ₹3,811 crore and provisions on depreciation on investment were at ₹570 crore. PNB’s asset quality improved in Q2, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total advances declining 223 basis points on-year and 68 basis points sequentially to 13.43%.

The bank aims to have a credit growth of 3-4% in the current fiscal. As far as demand in the festive season is concerned, it is close to pre-covid level.

“We expect demand to increase. The demand is 75-80% as compared to last year and may improve in the days to come. We see corporate demand in road segment, steel, cement and expect the demand to improve further. However, demand can only come when new industries come. In October, 2019, some (direct) tax reforms were introduced but we have not seen much of a demand by industry as of today," he said.

