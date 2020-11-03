Expect less than 3% of loan book under debt restructuring: PNB MD

“…probably their ratings may be under pressure for a period of two years, despite their performance betterment in the days to come…as a result majority of them are paying back the money by deleveraging and looking for the economy to come back more effectively. Inspite of that we may get some more request up to December 31 (when the restructuring scheme gets over). We will have a proper estimate by that time, but definitely restructuring estimate will be much lower that what we had estimated originally. It will be less than 3% of our loan book," Rao said.