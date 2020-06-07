Expect things to return to normal in next 90 days: Arvind Kapil, HDFC Bank

Private sector lender HDFC bank is expecting a return to normalcy over the next 90 days as the lockdown gets lifted across the country. Speaking exclusively to Mint, Arvind Kapil, retail banking head at HDFC Bank, said that demand for loans remains intact as is evident from the way auto and two-wheeler loans have seen over 50% run rate since lockdown 1.0 was lifted in May.

“As the lockdown opens up, everything will normalise. I expect to normalise over the first 30-90 days. The only anxiety is that of businesses opening up. However we see a robust economy coming back pretty fast. In two-wheeler segment we are seeing 85% run rate and we started barely one month ago. Auto is already at 50% run rate. They are talking about 75% run-rate in the second month. People are talking about greenshoots. Therefore India’s demand is for real," Kapil said.

Out of a total loan book of ₹9.93 lakh crore, HDFC Bank currently has a retail loan book worth ₹4.94 lakh crore. Auto loans constitute 16% and two-wheelers constitute 1.9% of the retail loan book portfolio. HDFC bank is currently beefing up its digital presence to reach out to both new and old customers. This is evident from its recent tie-up with Maruti Suzuki to disburse auto loans digitally.

“We are focusing on open market and internal customers. With video KYC, we are beefing up the digital options to customers. Every passing month, we are beefing up our digital strength on all business- personal, auto, mortgage. As societies opened up, offices start getting back to normal, I’m expecting demand in two forms – pent up demand, summer cyclical demand- both put together we should see resurrection of demand pre-covid times," he said.

Loan collection will continue to be the focus for HDFC bank over the next few months and according to Kapil, the bank is exploring tie-ups to improve its collection efficiency. Other banks like State bank of India are also exploring tie-ups with Department of Post and business correspondents to improve collections.

“We are working on an arrangement with banking correspondents like microfinance companies and non-banking finance companies to improve collection efficiency," he said.

While HDFC bank’s asset quality is the best in the industry with gross non-performing assets at 1.26% of gross advances at the end of March 2020, Kapil said that they will be looking at the data on a month-on month basis.

“Let me look at what customers are asking for in the month of June. Their leverage position, how they are going to restart the business, what is the situation of outstanding etc. That’d reflect the present health of the customer. Let’s watch the June bounce rate. You have to constantly keep an eye on the customer," he said with caution.

