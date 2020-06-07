Expect things to return to normal in next 90 days: Arvind Kapil, HDFC Bank

“As the lockdown opens up, everything will normalise. I expect to normalise over the first 30-90 days. The only anxiety is that of businesses opening up. However we see a robust economy coming back pretty fast. In two-wheeler segment we are seeing 85% run rate and we started barely one month ago. Auto is already at 50% run rate. They are talking about 75% run-rate in the second month. People are talking about greenshoots. Therefore India’s demand is for real," Kapil said.