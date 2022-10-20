Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Industry / Banking /  Expect to close Citi deal by end of March 2023, says Axis Bank CEO

Expect to close Citi deal by end of March 2023, says Axis Bank CEO

1 min read . 08:00 PM ISTLivemint
In March, Axis Bank said it reached an agreement to buy Citibank’s consumer business in India for 12,325 crore ($1.6 billion) in cash.

  • Amitabh Chaudhry said that the foreign bank’s business numbers are in line with expectations and therefore the deal price requires no relook

Private sector lender Axis Bank is hopeful of completing the purchase of Citi India’s retail business by the 31 March, said Amitabh Chaudhry, chief executive, Axis Bank, adding that the foreign bank’s business numbers are in line with expectations and therefore the deal price requires no relook. 

Private sector lender Axis Bank is hopeful of completing the purchase of Citi India’s retail business by the 31 March, said Amitabh Chaudhry, chief executive, Axis Bank, adding that the foreign bank’s business numbers are in line with expectations and therefore the deal price requires no relook. 

“The CCI approval is in place. We expect to complete the transaction by end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which is the legal closure date," he told reporters on Thursday. 

“The CCI approval is in place. We expect to complete the transaction by end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which is the legal closure date," he told reporters on Thursday. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

In March, Axis Bank said it reached an agreement to buy Citibank’s consumer business in India for 12,325 crore ($1.6 billion) in cash. Citibank’s consumer business includes loans, credit cards, wealth management and retail banking operations. The bank’s credit card portfolio comprises affluent customers and have higher average spends than the industry. 

Chaudhry said, the integration management office with a steering committee is in place working across 17 key work streams around people, technology and business operations. The progress on customer communication, operational readiness and the performance of existing Citibank consumer business is trending in line with expectations, he said. 

MINT PREMIUMSee All

“The numbers which we are seeing in their business is in line with the valuation model we used when we put a price out for this business. We have some kind of downside protection, if the businesses deteriorate beyond a point there will be a potential change in price," he said, adding that there is no need to talk about any change in price whatsoever as the numbers are in line with expectations.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP