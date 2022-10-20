Expect to close Citi deal by end of March 2023, says Axis Bank CEO

Expect to close Citi deal by end of March 2023, says Axis Bank CEO1 min read . 08:00 PM IST
- Amitabh Chaudhry said that the foreign bank’s business numbers are in line with expectations and therefore the deal price requires no relook
Private sector lender Axis Bank is hopeful of completing the purchase of Citi India’s retail business by the 31 March, said Amitabh Chaudhry, chief executive, Axis Bank, adding that the foreign bank’s business numbers are in line with expectations and therefore the deal price requires no relook.
“The CCI approval is in place. We expect to complete the transaction by end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which is the legal closure date," he told reporters on Thursday.
In March, Axis Bank said it reached an agreement to buy Citibank’s consumer business in India for ₹12,325 crore ($1.6 billion) in cash. Citibank’s consumer business includes loans, credit cards, wealth management and retail banking operations. The bank’s credit card portfolio comprises affluent customers and have higher average spends than the industry.
Chaudhry said, the integration management office with a steering committee is in place working across 17 key work streams around people, technology and business operations. The progress on customer communication, operational readiness and the performance of existing Citibank consumer business is trending in line with expectations, he said.
“The numbers which we are seeing in their business is in line with the valuation model we used when we put a price out for this business. We have some kind of downside protection, if the businesses deteriorate beyond a point there will be a potential change in price," he said, adding that there is no need to talk about any change in price whatsoever as the numbers are in line with expectations.