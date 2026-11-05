How banks are preparing for the dawn of India's ECL era

Anshika KayasthaSubhana Shaikh
5 min read5 Nov 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Indian banks are building provisions ahead of the expected credit loss (ECL) framework, which begins on 1 April 2027 and requires lenders to recognize potential credit risks earlier.
Summary
Banks like SBI, HDFC and others are proactively frontloading financial provisions ahead of the upcoming ECL regime to absorb the initial balance-sheet hit and smooth out recurring costs. 

With less than five months to go for the debut of the expected credit loss (ECL) system, India's banks are already making provisions to prepare for the new regime. Under the new framework that takes effect on 1 April, banks must set aside money to cover potential bad loans from the moment they are issued, rather than waiting until a borrower actually defaults.

Even as the Reserve Bank of India continues to discuss ECL implementation with banks, provisions are being carved out to ease the transition process, lenders said. By forcing banks to recognize future credit risks based on models, the system aims to prevent sudden profit shocks and build a stronger safety net against bad debt.

Central bank officials plan to meet top bank executives to review industry preparedness, State Bank of India chairman CS Setty said on 3 November, adding the lender is ready with its models. SBI estimates an ECL impact of 19,500 crore net of taxes, or around 3% of the bank’s net worth. The new framework takes effect on 1 April 2027.

Also Read | RBI rejects banks' demand for more time to adopt expected credit loss model

“Even after final master direction, this is a very complex ECL mechanism. It is the first time that such a large-scale ECL implementation is happening in the industry and the regulator definitely would like to have as much feedback as possible and they are still open to discuss some of the nuances of both the guidelines as well as implementation,” Setty said, adding that the regulator is keen on understanding banks’ technology preparedness and how the models have been working so far.

SBI plans to amortize the transition over the four-year glide path offered by RBI. An RBI working group is working to finetune the final ECL directions, Setty said.

One-time hit

The ECL transition may deal a one-time balance-sheet hit for banks, as they reclassify overdue and non-performing loans under the new norms. Thereafter, banks will also incur a recurring cost for 4-5 years as they look to maintain higher provisions against the current pool of stressed loans.

Banks have started preparing for the transition, said Prakash Agarwal, partner at Gefion Capital. "Banks are in a strong position with strong capitalization, good asset quality and strong profitability, and hence well-placed to transition to the ECL regime. We would expect banks to frontload a large part of the ECL provisioning requirement ahead of the regulatory timelines,” Aggarwal said.

When the ECL regulations were announced in April this year, most banks had planned to make the bulk of the provisions in the second half of the financial year before the rollout. However, strong financial position and steady profitability over the past two quarters has prompted them to start frontloading these provisions to spread out and minimize the impact of the additional provisions over the course of the year.

Also Read | Why banks are not worried about RBI's new stress recognition plan

“The market would start factoring these things much in advance and banks lagging the industry practices could get penalized,” Agarwal said, adding that given the strong position that banks are in, they are expected to provide additional buffers for contingency. “Overall, the impact is more likely to reflect on public sector banks, as many of the large banks are likely to use their floating/contingency reserves to offset some of the transition impact.”

Transition time

Punjab National Bank said it has built provisions of 3,700 crore while lowering the total hit expected from the transition to 8,000 crore from its initial estimate of 9,000-10,000 crore. The PSB estimates the recurring standard asset provisioning under ECL to be around 15 basis points, but remains confident that overall credit costs continuing at around 25- 30bps.

HDFC Bank has built a contingent provisioning buffer of 49,500 crore, amounting to 1.5% of loans, whereas Union Bank has made prudent provisions of 1,000 crore, including 200 crore in Q2, against an expected impact of 5,500 crore. City Union Bank has built provisions of 30 crore and contingent buffers of 50 crore against a total impact of 300 crore.

Federal Bank has guided that the impact from the transition to ECL should be equivalent to 1.5-2% of the bank’s net worth, whereas Karnataka Bank estimates the transition to ECL framework to have a 1-1.75% impact on capital.

Indian Bank has made additional provisions of 1,500 crore in the second quarter of the financial year, taking cumulative provisions so far to 2,500 crore against an expected total impact of 3,500 crore. The bank indicated that it preferred to build the buffer while performance remained strong.

"Management clarified that the anticipated Rs35bn ECL impact relates solely to the credit book, while any additional HTM-related valuation impact under the new guidelines would be over and above this amount,” Emkay Financial Services said in a post earnings note on Indian Bank, adding the lender expects incremental recurring ECL-related credit costs at 10-15 bps annually.

Recurring impact

Pranav Gundlapalle, director and senior research analyst at Bernstein said banks will take a one-off hit from ECL when it debuts, and most banks have already covered or made estimates on it. "It's generally a single-digit percentage of their equity, and will keep changing closer to the date as banks finetune their books."

"The other part that investors would care about most is the steady-state impact where, because of their higher SMA-1 (special mention account) buckets or SMA-2 buckets, their credit costs would sustainably go up. That's the only part that investors are really looking forward to in terms of guidance, because the 10-15 bps increase in credit costs will also impact their RoA, and ultimately the competitive intensity in the sector -- that's the real debate."

Also Read | State-owned banks asked to build buffers as stress rises in retail, MSME loans

SMA, or special mention accounts, are overdue loans that have till not turned non-performing. SMA-1 accounts are those that are overdue for 30 days and SMA-2 for over 60 days.

During the quarter, Bank of Baroda made provisions of 1,300 crore for ECL and another 300 crore for bond valuations under the new framework. Axis Bank, which has already built cumulative non-NPA provisions of 15,900 crore, said that the additional buffers and improving asset quality should help it absorb the impact of the transition.

Kotak Bank pegged the one-time impact at 2% of net worth, but added that the recurring impact is yet to be assessed and finalized. Bandhan Bank, which pegs the total ECL impact at 2,200 crore said that the recurring hit on credit costs could be 15-20 bps per quarter but that the hit should trend down as the book strengthens.

About the Authors

Anshika Kayastha

Driven by a passion for news and commitment to accurate and ethical reporting, Anshika Kayastha has been covering the full spectrum of BFSI—from banks and NBFCs to fintechs, insurance, payments, regulators, personal finance and money markets for the past 13 years. <br><br>Based in Mumbai, her work at Mint spans comprehensive and insightful stories on sectoral trends, regulatory and policy shifts, corporate strategies, governance, and innovation. With a particular interest in fintech, she keeps a close watch on emerging players, disruptive business models, and the evolving regulatory landscape. <br><br>Prior to joining Mint in July 2024, Anshika honed her craft at The Hindu BusinessLine and Informist Media, to deliver incisive, well-sourced reporting on the forces shaping India's financial services. She holds a degree in media and communication from Symbiosis University. <br><br>When she's not tracking the latest RBI circular or tenaciously pursuing the next story, Anshika is most at home in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. Warm, social, and endlessly curious, she's a self-confessed credit card enthusiast, and brings that same energy to offbeat TV series, puzzles, beach vacations, and competitive game nights.

Subhana Shaikh

Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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