Mint Explainer: RBI cuts repo rate by 50 bps. How will it impact lenders and borrowers?
Summary
The Reserve Bank of India's 50 bps rate cut on Friday is likely to lead to a reduction in deposit interest rates, hurting bank customers who have enjoyed higher returns amidst fierce competition for deposits. Borrowers stand to benefit, as their EMIs will fall.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee on Friday cut the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.50%. This is the third straight rate cut, leading to a cumulative reduction of 100 bps since the easing cycle began in February.
