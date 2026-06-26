Mint Explainer: RBI proposes structural controls, use case-based approach for AI/ML models

Anshika Kayastha
5 min read26 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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This policy will cover key aspects of governance, including model risk tiering, lifecycle management, oversight, change management and business continuity. (REUTERS)
Summary
RBI has proposed a draft Model Risk Management Framework requiring banks and financial institutions to set up board-approved governance for AI/ML and other models, including human oversight, kill-switch mechanisms, and bias testing.

Mumbai: In a landmark draft, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a framework for financial institutions to develop, deploy, adopt, and manage technology models, including those that use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The overarching guidelines propose stricter board-led policies on the usage of such technologies and strengthened controls and human oversight for such models, including a ‘kill switch’ to override any active model.

A model is any system, built in-house or bought from a vendor, that uses data and statistical, mathematical, financial, or other reasoning techniques, including AI/ML, to make decisions.

“This guidance marks a structural turning point in how AI will be governed within Indian financial institutions,” said Pavan Kumar, chief product officer, Network People Services Technologies (NPST). The conversation so far has largely centred on what AI can do, predict, automate, or optimise; but this framework represents a significant evolution in regulatory expectations, he added.

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The draft framework is open for public feedback and comments till 24 July 2026. Mint explains what this means for regulated entities (REs) and their consumers.

Q 1) Who are the norms applicable to?

The norms are applicable to all commercial banks, non-banks and other financial institutions, which must implement and periodically review them within a board-approved Model Risk Management Framework (MRMF).

This policy will cover key aspects of governance, including model risk tiering, lifecycle management, oversight, change management and business continuity. It also includes specific broad principles for management of risks arising from third-party models, and covers taxonomy, governance structure, scope of model usage, model risk tiering methodology, inventory and documentation standards.

"RBI's draft finally gives Indian banks a clear playbook for model and AI risk. In some ways, it goes further than the UK's PRA or the US regulators—it brings AI, third-party models and consumer protection into one frame. But clarity is the easy part. The harder shift is execution,” said Ajay Sirikonda, partner and leader—Financial Services Risk Management, EY India.

Q 2) What is the key takeaway?

The norms emphasise case-by-case use over broad-based deployment of models. It also focuses on risk mitigation, impact on business processes, customer safeguards and controlling the reach of such models through human intervention and oversight.

RBI said financial institutions should establish robust human oversight of AI models, including those involving automated decision-making. Risk safeguards should include human oversight at every stage, kill switches to override or shut down models, regular human checks of outputs, and measures to prevent staff from blindly trusting AI decisions.

Further, entities can’t use models that harm consumers and need to put in place a grievance redressal mechanism to address grievances arising from consumer-facing models.

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“Kill switch mandates, independent validation of third-party models, mandatory explainability requirements, and human oversight of automated decisions are now regulatory baselines rather than best practices,” NPST’s Kumar said. Model accuracy, long considered the primary measure of AI investment, is now a necessary but insufficient condition, he said, adding that how a model is explained, audited, and overridden matters just as much as how well it performs.

Q 3) What are the norms pertaining to AI/ML models?

Entities will need to define the scope of the AI/ML model, put in place additional controls, identify and address risks arising from the ‘behavioural characteristics of AI models’ and implement appropriate safeguards.

The model behaviour will need to be tested under atypical or stressed scenarios to mitigate vulnerabilities and identify any risk of bias or discriminatory outputs, particularly in use cases where there is a risk of unfair treatment of certain customer groups. RBI also proposes controls over the use of judgment based on training data, reliance on spurious correlations or unintended relationships, unexplained variations in model outputs, automatic updation of dynamic models, and data risks.

While the guidelines add governance and explainability friction, it is mostly in cases where the stakes are highest—around credit, pricing and autonomous decisions. Otherwise, the ‘bigger blocker’ of uncertainty has been removed, EY India’s Sirikonda said. “Banks have sat on AI not just because it was costly, but also because no one had said what was allowed. These guidelines say it. For most use cases, that is an accelerant, not a constraint.”

Q 4) How do entities manage risks related to models?

Before building a model, banks need to write down why they're building it, what it's meant to do, where it'll be used, and whether the benefits are worth the cost.

Banks need to check model risk both individually and across the whole organisation. If a model's risk is too high, the bank must act quickly—by adding more controls, limiting its use, fixing it, or shutting it down—and report this to the Risk Management Committee of the Board (RMCB).

Before rolling out a model, banks must secure it against unauthorized access and cyber risks, vet third-party integrations, warn users when they're interacting with AI, and allow them to switch to a human on request.

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Q 5) What is model tiering, and how does it help?

Model tiering means ranking each model's risk level based on its importance to the business, its complexity or difficulty of explanation, and other regulatory factors.

Banks must keep an updated list of all their models, whether active, in development, or retired, to track risk and spot links between models. Retired models must stay on this list for at least 10 years after being phased out, or longer if still used as a backup or benchmark.

About the Author

Anshika Kayastha

Driven by a passion for news and commitment to accurate and ethical reporting, Anshika Kayastha has been covering the full spectrum of BFSI—from banks and NBFCs to fintechs, insurance, payments, regulators, personal finance and money markets for the past 13 years. <br><br>Based in Mumbai, her work at Mint spans comprehensive and insightful stories on sectoral trends, regulatory and policy shifts, corporate strategies, governance, and innovation. With a particular interest in fintech, she keeps a close watch on emerging players, disruptive business models, and the evolving regulatory landscape. <br><br>Prior to joining Mint in July 2024, Anshika honed her craft at The Hindu BusinessLine and Informist Media, to deliver incisive, well-sourced reporting on the forces shaping India's financial services. She holds a degree in media and communication from Symbiosis University. <br><br>When she's not tracking the latest RBI circular or tenaciously pursuing the next story, Anshika is most at home in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. Warm, social, and endlessly curious, she's a self-confessed credit card enthusiast, and brings that same energy to offbeat TV series, puzzles, beach vacations, and competitive game nights.

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