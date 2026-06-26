Mint Explainer: RBI proposes structural controls, use case-based approach for AI/ML models

Mumbai: In a landmark draft, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a framework for financial institutions to develop, deploy, adopt, and manage technology models, including those that use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The overarching guidelines propose stricter board-led policies on the usage of such technologies and strengthened controls and human oversight for such models, including a ‘kill switch’ to override any active model.
A model is any system, built in-house or bought from a vendor, that uses data and statistical, mathematical, financial, or other reasoning techniques, including AI/ML, to make decisions.
“This guidance marks a structural turning point in how AI will be governed within Indian financial institutions,” said Pavan Kumar, chief product officer, Network People Services Technologies (NPST). The conversation so far has largely centred on what AI can do, predict, automate, or optimise; but this framework represents a significant evolution in regulatory expectations, he added.