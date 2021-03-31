Explainer: Why banks are seeking govt help after SC's loan moratorium judgement

Interestingly, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are yet to receive their share of reimbursements in the first round of waiver. Banks said they are in the process of getting it as well. State Bank of India (SBI) was appointed the nodal agency for collating and settling dues for all lenders after they submitted their claims by 15 December. Raman Agarwal, co-chairman at NBFC industry body Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) told reporters last week that non-bank financiers have filed their claims through SBI and have not heard of anybody yet being reimbursed. The first round was expected to cost the government nearly ₹6,500 crore. SBI also refused to part with the data on the quantum of reimbursement requests it received. A Right to Information (RTI) query filed by Mint was dismissed, citing exemptions under Section 8(1)(d) of the RTI Act 2005.