IDBI Bank deal signals shift in India's banking ownership landscape

The government's decision to sell a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings for ₹52,878 crore sends a strong signal that India is open to foreign investment and reflects a renewed willingness to reduce the state's ownership footprint in banking and give private capital a larger role in the sector, analysts said.
Over the past 12–18 months, the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have permitted global banks and strategic investors to acquire significant stakes in Indian banks.