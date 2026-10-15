IDBI Bank deal signals shift in India's banking ownership landscape

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
4 min read15 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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The Centre and state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) are expected to sell a combined 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax.
Summary
The IDBI stake sale comes after hectic dealmaking, with potential buyers such as Dubai-based Emirates NBD also in the fray. In a transaction that was run by DIPAM, along with KPMG India, Fairfax Financial Holdings emerged as the highest bidder.

The government's decision to sell a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings for 52,878 crore sends a strong signal that India is open to foreign investment and reflects a renewed willingness to reduce the state's ownership footprint in banking and give private capital a larger role in the sector, analysts said.

Over the past 12–18 months, the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have permitted global banks and strategic investors to acquire significant stakes in Indian banks.

The stake sale comes after three-and-a-half years of hectic dealmaking, with potential buyers such as Dubai-based Emirates NBD also in the fray. In a transaction that was run by the department of investment and public asset management or DIPAM, along with KPMG India, Fairfax Financial Holdings emerged as the highest bidder, the government announced on Wednesday. The government first announced plans to sell its stake in IDBI Bank in 2022, but regulatory and procedural hurdles delayed the process.

Also Read | Fairfax to pick 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank: Can it hold stake in 2 lenders?

According to the proposal, the Centre and state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will sell a combined 60.72% stake in the lender to Fairfax. The government will divest 30.48%, while LIC will sell 30.24%. Following the transaction, the government and LIC will retain a combined 34% stake in IDBI Bank.

Global banks expand India bets

Last year, Emirates NBD bank agreed to buy a 60% stake in Mumbai-based RBL Bank for a 60% stake, with voting rights capped at 26%.

“Some of the global banks are increasingly becoming comfortable with this arrangement. It is now to be seen how much control they are able to exercise over the banks it acquires,” said an industry executive with knowledge of the RBI’s thinking.

Before that, following the RBI’s approval, Japanese lender Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC) completed the acquisition of a 20% stake in Yes Bank in September 2025. SMBC has also signed an agreement with CA Basque Investments, a company affiliated with the US-Based private equity firm The Carlyle Group Inc., to acquire an additional 4.2% equity stake in Yes Bank, taking the total to 24.2%. SMBC can acquire up to 24.99% in Yes Bank.

“Effective capital utilisation with the right kind of governance is what will propel the banking system forward to support the aggressive growth aspirations of the Indian economy. The cabinet approval of the fairfax investment in IDBI bank is only the beginning of how growth in the sector will come from the right investments and partnerships," said Vivek Iyer, partner and financial services risk advisory leader, Grant Thornton Bharat. “Fairfax is an investor that has a deep understanding of the nuances of the country and the financial services business and this deal will definitely be value accretive not just for the investor but for the country itself.”

Also Read | IDBI Bank sale: Govt releases FAQs on Fairfax deal, board exit and valuation

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have long attracted foreign investors seeking exposure to India's quasi-banking sector. Last year, Abu Dhabi-based Avenir Investment RSC, an affiliate of International Holding Co. (IHC), agreed to pick up a 43.46% stake in Sammaan Capital (formerly Indiabulls Capital) for $1 billion. Japanese financial services firm MUFG is looking to acquire a controlling stake in Shriram Capital, valuing it at over $20 billion, news reports said.

Japan’s Mizuho is in the process of acquiring a controlling stake in Avendus Capital, a homegrown financial services firm, valuing it at around $800-900 million.

Changing banking landscape

This illustrates the shifting sands of India’s banking landscape, with global brands entering the Indian market after many had exited over the past 15-20 years. Over the years, banking giants such as Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, RBS, Standard Chartered and Citi, among others, have either scaled down their India presence or have exited completely.

Renewed global investor interest in Indian banks is a strong vote of confidence in the long-term growth and resilience of the economy. Banking is closely linked to the health of the broader economy, and greater institutional capital in the sector can have a multiplier effect by deepening credit penetration and advancing financial inclusion in one of the world’s fastest-growing large markets.

Last week, The Economic Times reported that a change in ownership at Bandhan Bank was being explored, with GIC, other investors and the promoters considering full or partial exits.

"For the broader financial ecosystem, this trend signals a maturing market, with global capital bringing not just funding but also technology, risk-management expertise, governance practices and operational capabilities,” said Prakash Bulusu, joint chief executive, IIFL Capital.

Also Read | CSB Bank merger with IDBI Bank likely after Fairfax deal

“Ultimately, greater international participation can strengthen institutions, deepen competition and expand the availability of credit, provided growth remains anchored in sound governance and prudent lending,” he added.

More deals are likely to be stitched either through minority stakes, co-branded propositions, or fintech-linked collaborations, as global players look to leverage India's scale and digital depth, analysts said.

About the Authors

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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