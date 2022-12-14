Fed rate increases upended funding markets in 2022. Here’s what CFOs can expect in 2023

The syndicated loan market—in which several banks provide financing to one company or deal—has slowed this year as various take-private deals, including those of social-media platform Twitter Inc. and cloud-computing firm Citrix Systems Inc., have saddled banks with billions of dollars in debt for which they still haven’t found a buyer. U.S. companies agreed to take out $2.622 trillion in syndicated loans through Dec. 12, down from $2.846 trillion during the prior-year period, Refinitiv said.

