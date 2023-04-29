Fed Says It Failed to Act on Problems That Led to Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

Problems at Signature Bank had been flagged by the FDIC, but the regulator said in its own report that it could have gone farther. It downgraded its rating of the bank’s liquidity risk management in 2019, signaling that it needed to improve, but said it should have also downgraded its rating of management because its faulty oversight persisted. The bank had high concentrations of uninsured deposits, with some 60 clients holding balances of more than $250 million, making up about 40 percent of total deposits, the agency said.