Fed says restrictions on payouts to end for most banks after June 30
- Central bank placed limits on dividends and buybacks last summer, citing need to conserve capital during coronavirus-induced downturn
The Federal Reserve said temporary limits on dividend payments and share buybacks will end for most banks after June 30, following the completion of annual stress tests to determine their resilience to a hypothetical downturn.
“The banking system continues to be a source of strength, and returning to our normal framework after this year’s stress test will preserve that strength," Randal Quarles, the Fed’s vice chairman of supervision, said Thursday.
