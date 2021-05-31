Fed warned Deutsche Bank over anti-money-laundering backsliding
- Frustration with Germany’s largest lender has escalated to a point that the bank could be fined, according to people familiar with the matter
The Federal Reserve told Deutsche Bank AG in recent weeks that the lender is failing to address persistent shortcomings in its anti-money-laundering controls, according to people familiar with the matter.
The Fed’s frustration has escalated to a point that the bank could be fined, the people said.
