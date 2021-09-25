Federal Bank appoints new directors on board

Mundkur is a graduate from National Law School of India University having over twenty years of international work experience. He has worked as tax and legal practitioner with the global consulting firm Arthur Andersen till December 1997. Thereafter, he joined United Nations Compensation Commission in Geneva as a lawyer and assisted the UN Commission in assessing compensation to banks/ companies/ business that suffered losses due to first gulf war and worked with UN Commission until May 2001. Later, he joined International Monetary Fund in Washington DC in 2002 and worked till 2007 before setting up Mundkur Law Partners firm in 2007.