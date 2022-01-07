Federal Bank informed the exchanges that it its Board will consider and raise up to ₹700 crore through issuance of bonds on a private placement basis.

"We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Federal Towers, Head Office, Aluva - through Video Conference (VC) to consider and approve, inter-alia, the proposal to raise funds by way of issue of Unsecured Basel III Tier-II Subordinate Bonds in the nature of Debentures, amounting up to ₹700 crore on a private placement basis," Federal Bank said in a filing.

Federal Bank has recently shared its said that its total deposits grew 9% year-on-year (YoY) at ₹1,75,432 crore (provisional) as of December 31, 2021.

On Friday, Federal Bank shares were 1.55% higher at 91.45 apiece on NSE.

