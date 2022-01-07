Federal Bank board to consider raising up to 700 crore

"We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Federal Towers, Head Office, Aluva - through Video Conference (VC) to consider and approve, inter-alia, the proposal to raise funds by way of issue of Unsecured Basel III Tier-II Subordinate Bonds in the nature of Debentures, amounting up to ₹700 crore on a private placement basis," Federal Bank said in a filing.