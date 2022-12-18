Federal Bank hikes interest rates on FDs, new rates are in force from today3 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 03:25 PM IST
- Federal Bank, one of the prominent private sector lenders, raised the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore.
Federal Bank, one of the prominent private sector lenders, raised the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect from today, December 18, 2022. Following the revision, the bank is currently giving interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 2223 days or more ranging from 3.00% to 6.30% for the general public and 3.50% to 6.95% for senior citizens. At Federal Bank, deposits with maturities between 18 months and 2 years will now earn a maximum interest rate of 7.75% for senior citizens and 7.25% for non-senior citizens.