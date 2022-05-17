Federal Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs): Details inside

The interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 181 days to 270 days and 271 days to less than one year will now be 4.50 percent and 4.75 percent, respectively, compared to 4.40 percent previously on deposits maturing in 181 days to less than one year. Federal Bank will now give a 5.40 percent interest rate on deposits maturing in 1 year to 549 days, 5.50 percent on deposits of 550 days, and 5.40 percent on deposits maturing in 551 days to less than 2 years. The interest rate on deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years and 3 years to less than 5 years was previously 5.35 percent and 5.40 percent, respectively, but it has now been raised to 5.75 percent on deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 5 years.

