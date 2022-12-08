Federal Bank hikes savings account rates, new slabs are effective from today

Federal Bank has announced interest rates hike on repo rate-linked savings accounts in response to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising its main repo rate, or the key lending rate, by 35 basis points on Wednesday, to 6.25% from 5.90%. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, December 8th, 2022. Since Federal Bank's savings account interest rates are linked with repo rates, they will fluctuate along with any revisions to the repo rate announced by the RBI. As a result, Federal Bank's savings bank deposits will likewise undergo a rise in savings account interest rates.

