Federal Bank implements UPI Lite for convenient digital transactions
Federal Bank integrates UPI Lite, an on-device wallet feature, into existing UPI apps, enabling users to make real-time small-value payments without a UPI PIN, alleviating stress on the core banking system
Mumbai: Federal Bank, a pioneer in banking innovation, launches UPI Lite, which will power small-value digital transactions in India.
Next Story
₹1,025.21.32%
₹1,489.151.06%
₹934.550.87%
₹79.110.27%
₹581.350.63%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message