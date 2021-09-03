The bank said the card that comes in three variants is currently being offered to existing customers of the bank. The launch of the product, it said, aligns with the bank’s strategy to improve unsecured, high-yielding book and completes the suite of banking products.

The three variants of the card are named Celesta, Imperio and Signet, each of which is designed to cater to the needs of different segments of customers. Celesta card is targeted at high net-worth individuals (HNIs), Imperio is for family-oriented customers and Signet is targeted at young, early professionals.

“To equip the customers with the best facilities in the industry, the bank will offer them credit cards with lowest annual percentage rate (APR)—dynamic APR starting from 0.49% per month (5.88% per annum)," the statement said.

For issuance of credit cards, the bank said it has adopted a ‘Digital First’ card approach by issuing an instant credit card, through a three-click approach. The card is immediately available for use in FedMobile, the bank’s mobile banking application, and the physical card will be delivered in due course.

Shyam Srinivasan, managing director and chief executive of the bank, said, “Our credit card is completely digital with a three-click application approach which would make the card instantly available for use on FedMobile, our mobile banking application. We are glad we could take this digital leap and provide the consumers with the convenience they expect. We are delighted to bring forth our credit card to customers in partnership with Visa."

