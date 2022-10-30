The interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr have once more been adjusted by Federal Bank. The bank last changed its interest rates on FDs on October 23, 2022. The new interest rates are effective as of October 30, 2022. Following today's adjustment, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to more than 2222 days that range from 3.00% to 6.00% for the general public and 3.50% to 6.65% for senior citizens. The maximum interest rate for deposits that mature in 700 days is currently 7.00% for the general public and 7.50% for senior citizens.

Federal Bank FD Rates

The bank is offering a 3.00% interest rate on deposits due within the next 7 to 29 days and a 3.25% interest rate on deposits due within the next 30 to 45 days. Federal Bank will pay interest on deposits that mature in 46 days to 60 days at a rate of 3.75% and in 61 days to 90 days at a rate of 4.00%. Deposits that mature between 91 and 119 days will earn interest at a rate of 4.10%, while those that do so between 120 and 180 days will earn interest at a rate of 4.25%.

The bank is giving an interest rate of 4.80% on deposits maturing in 181 days to 332 days, while Federal Bank will pay an interest rate of 5.60% on deposits maturing in 333 days. Deposits with maturities between 334 days and less than a year pay interest at a rate of 4.80%, while those with maturities between a year and less than 20 months pay interest at a rate of 5.60%. The interest rate offered by Federal Bank is 6.10% for deposits maturing in 20 months, and the bank guarantees an interest rate of 5.60% for deposits maturing in above 20 months to 699 days.

The bank will pay a maximum interest rate of 7.00% on deposits that mature in 700 days, and 5.75% on deposits that mature in 701 days to 749 days. Fixed deposits that mature in 750 days will pay interest at a rate of 6.50%, while those that mature in 751 days to less than three years will do so at a rate of 5.75%. Federal Bank is giving an interest rate of 6.00% on fixed deposits maturing in 3 years to 2221 days, and 6.20% and 6.00%, respectively, on those maturing in 2222 days and 2223 days and beyond.

View Full Image Federal Bank FD Rates (federalbank.co.in)

The conditions regulating the premature withdrawal charges on rupee term deposits have also been modified by the bank. The revised penalty fees were effective on October 21, 2022, according to the bank's official website. On October 29, 2022, the bank changed the interest rates on savings accounts as well. The Federal Bank's savings account interest rates are determined by the repo rate, which is now 5.90%. Because Federal Bank's savings account interest rates and repo rates are linked, they will change whenever the RBI changes the repo rate.