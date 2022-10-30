Federal Bank modifies fixed deposit (FD) interest rates: Now get up to 7.50%

The interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr have once more been adjusted by Federal Bank. The bank last changed its interest rates on FDs on October 23, 2022. The new interest rates are effective as of October 30, 2022. Following today's adjustment, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to more than 2222 days that range from 3.00% to 6.00% for the general public and 3.50% to 6.65% for senior citizens. The maximum interest rate for deposits that mature in 700 days is currently 7.00% for the general public and 7.50% for senior citizens.

